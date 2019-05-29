 Edna Johnson family: Thank you | CraigDailyPress.com

Edna Johnson family: Thank you

News | May 29, 2019

The family of Edna I. Johnson wants to express our sincere gratitude for all the condolences, prayers, flowers, and cards to our family.

Thank you to TMH, EMT’s, Ambulance Service and a special Thank you to the Hospice Nurses plus the care that was given to our Mom.

Sincerely,

Harold, Yvonne, Karen, Kevin, Sherry and our families

Letters to the editor
See more