Brian Kotowski: Editor’s column elicits irritated yawn

Jim Patterson’s David Bowie-inspired piece, "They’re quite aware," about last week’s student walkout elicited an irritated yawn when I finished reading it.

Mr. Patterson observes that "everyone is entitled to his or her own opinion" while excoriating the manner in which those opposed the the demonstration presumed to express theirs — because many of them were "negative."

I think much of the irritation with the walkout stems from the one-sided nature of the media’s blatant efforts to control any discussion of the shooting and its aftermath. David Hogg for example, one of the Parkland students at school that day, has been lionized and granted prominent media platforms following the atrocity. Among Mr. Hogg’s more thoughtful observations is "What if our politicians weren’t the bitch of the NRA?" Let’s take a moment to bask in the positivity.

On the other hand, Parkland survivors like Kyle Kashuv, who do not share David Hogg’s media-approved agenda, are denied the bullhorn so eagerly issued to the David Hoggs of the world, and their media appearances are canceled.

To paraphrase George Orwell, all survivors are equal. But some are more equal than others.

I have yet to read in the Craig Daily Press (or in its sister publication The Steamboat Today) what any of the protesters propose as possible strategies or solutions to gun violence in general or school gun violence in particular.

Recommended Stories For You

To be fair, the Patterson op-ed did stipulate how it was not advocating for gun control, metal detectors, armed teachers, or rolling back second amendment guarantees. Just don’t be negative when questioning the walkout. One wonders if the editor has a comprehensive understanding of the kind of speech the first amendment is designed to protect.

It would have been interesting had Craig’s most prominent media outlet interviewed even a single participant to any of the local walkouts and shared those perspectives with its readers. But I guess David Bowie will have to do.

At the end of the day, the Craig Daily Press is to be congratulated for serving up such an ample slice of passive-aggressive milquetoast.

Brian Kotowski

Milner

Editor's note: The Craig Press published a full-page interview with Aaron Hill, a Moffat County senior who participated in the walkout, in its March 16 edition. The interview is available at craigdailypress.com/news/moffat-county-high-school-student-speaks-about-wednesday-walkout.