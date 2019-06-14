Editorial: Whittle the Wood’s sacred art should be protected

A heavily mustached face begins to emerge at the 20th annual Whittle the Wood Rendezvous.

Andy Bockelman

“20 years — can you believe it?” Dave Pike asked Wednesday morning as his opening salute to all those who have made Craig’s Whittle the Wood Rendezvous event possible these last few decades.

As director of Craig Parks and Recreation, Pike deserves a lot of credit for championing the event whose meager beginnings have grown to help showcase Craig’s talent and rustic mountain culture. But so, too, do members of the city staff who do so much to make Whittle the Wood special for residents and their families.

What started as a handful of artists who liked to gnaw on hunks of wood with their power tools and chainsaws has morphed into one of the premier wood sculpting events in the state of Colorado. Take a drive around Craig and you’ll see them — the artful products of carvers who travel from across the country and the world to participate in Craig’s annual event. Our city parks and public spaces are full of beautiful carvings from competitions of years past.

As residents, we really should cherish our city’s wood sculptures and the place they’ll have in the lives of our future generations. That’s why it’s so upsetting to see these sculptures defaced or allowed to crumble in the elements.

The hippie at Craig City Park had his arm sawed off in an act of criminal mischief — and police have no suspects. Some butterflies at the courthouse have flown away. Some of our cherished statues around town need a little TLC — and they need to be protected for future generations of residents and visitors.

They help give Craig its persona — rough on the surface, but purposeful, beautiful and natural, strong enough to stand the test of time. These sculptures are part of what makes Craig attractive to visitors tired of city life — tired of the modern art scenes, the crowds and concrete jungles that enshrine much of our urban social lives. These sculptures help us celebrate the beauty of Craig’s natural wonders and the culture of its wonderful people — definitely worth the small ticket price for a Saturday of live music and wood sculpting.