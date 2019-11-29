Editorial: Stay local, shop locally Saturday

The holiday banner in Alice Pleasant Park welcomes locals and visitors to downtown Craig.

Andy Bockelman

While Black Friday has morphed from a one-day shopping frenzy for doorbusters into lengthy sales that seemingly start as soon as the last piece of Halloween candy is handed out, it is still expected to be the busiest shopping day of the five-day Thanksgiving weekend.

In fact, the National Retail Federation anticipates roughly 116 million people will head to the stores to take advantage of deals and begin their holiday shopping.

While that seems like a lot, the second-busiest shopping day of the weekend – and most important shopping day locally, however, will be Saturday, and 78 percent of the estimated 67 million consumers in stores will be shopping specifically to support small, local businesses on what has become known as Small Business Saturday.

Small Business Saturday, an effort of the National Federation of Independent Business and American Express, encourages shoppers to head into the many locally owned shops and restaurants that dot the City of Craig’s main streets.

Last year alone, 108 million shoppers spent $12.9 billion at small businesses, according to the 2018 Small Business Saturday Consumer Insights Survey. While places like Amazon, Walmart, and all the other big chains might offer the best Black Friday deals, shopping locally and keeping that money invested in the community you live in helps boost the economy, in turn making it a better place to live.



We can do that same thing here in Craig and Moffat County. Obviously, $12.9 billion is unattainable here locally, but by staying local on Saturday and spending some holiday money at the local shops that dot downtown will create quite the boom for our local economy.

There are plenty of reasons to support local businesses on Saturday — and every other day of the year, too. Doing your shopping at small, local shores means more of the money you spend ends up in the local community, and helps stimulate the economy there. In fact, the latest Small Business Economic Impact Study from American Express estimates two-thirds of every dollar spent at a small business stays in the community. Buying local and supporting small businesses means they can, in turn, create new jobs and hire local workers.

In Craig, the local shop & dine program, as well as Locals Love You More really gives incentive to buyers to stay local, especially on Saturday. The local shop & dine is out of money for the season, meaning close to $30,000 was reimbursed to buyers thanks to the Craig Chamber of Commerce and King Realty Homes, while the Locals Love You More program allows buyers who spend up to $250 locally to enter into a drawing to win spree cash.

Staying locally and shopping is an investment into your community. It helps prop up businesses, and that cash you spend ends up churning right back into the economy, which helps everyone out in the end.

So on Small Business Saturday, stay local and shop local. It’s a nice way to do your holiday shopping for everyone on your list, and maybe get a little something for yourself too, all the while supporting the local economy.