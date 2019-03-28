Editorial: Kudos to the candidates

In Tuesday's Municipal Election, Craig voters will choose who is to represent them in the mayor's office and on city council for the next several years.

This is an important election. Our community is facing a number of pressing issues and challenges, and the decisions made in light of those issues and challenges will chart the city's course for decades to come. Will Craig revive itself and thrive or continue down a dead-end road of declining revenue, declining services, and declining population?

For the purposes of this editorial, we will not presume to tell you how you should feel about the issues facing us, nor will we tell you which candidates we think are the best choices to tackle the daunting work that lies ahead.

Those are decisions that can only be made by individual voters and, hopefully, informed by facts, reason, and logic.

To that end, the Craig Press has endeavored over the past several weeks to give voters all the information they need to make these vitally important decisions. We published question-and-answer interviews with each of the candidates. We co-hosted an election forum to give the public an opportunity to see how the candidates respond to questioning under pressure, and we published two in-depth articles summarizing the forum and what we learned there.

We do not point this out to toot our own horn — informing the public is, after all, our job. Instead, we bring it up to let you know that the resources are out there and to encourage you to make use of them.

It is both amazing and gratifying to think that, in a city the size of Craig, six candidates have emerged to vie for three city council seats, and three candidates have thrown their hats into the ring for city mayor.

This is a good thing for voters and for the city. It shows that, even in the face of daunting challenges, there are still those among us who are willing to open themselves up to public scrutiny for the betterment of their community. It also gives voters a wider variety of views and ideas from which to choose.

So we offer our thanks to the candidates and this challenge to our fellow citizens: Exercise your right; educate yourself on the issues at hand and the candidates' stances on them, then cast your votes accordingly.

This is a pivotal moment for our city, and you can help tip the scales. Don't let the opportunity pass you by.

Educate yourself and vote.

As we noted in this space only two weeks ago and as we've said many times in the past, it's not only your right.

It's your duty.