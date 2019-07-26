Editorial: Keep it coming with local events

Craig's home brewers pose for a photo Saturday, July 20.

Clay Thorp/Craig Press

If you happened to walk or drive through our beautiful downtown this past Saturday, you might have seen Alice Pleasant Park alive with the sound of music and merriment.

It was the first-ever Homemade Homegrown festival, complete with a locals only home brew contest, a pie contest, arts and crafts, music, and food trucks. The event filled the park with hundreds of residents, some of whom shrugged off a brief rain shower over Craig that cooled the otherwise sweltering afternoon.

There was a sense Saturday that something new is coming to Craig — not just because the Homemade Homegrown event itself is new, but because there’s a group of business owners and stakeholders who aren’t letting Craig’s downtown fail without a fight.

Our downtown business owners prove the naysayers wrong, brush off the impending doom and gloom of losing Craig’s coal economy, reach down deep into their small business budgets, and find a way to make their American Dream work in Craig. They’ve made other great events work in Craig: Art Walk and Taste of Chocolate, the Spring Expo, the Holiday Craft Show, Parade of Lights, and many more. Be sure and keep their upcoming Octoberfest on your radar, too.

This dedicated and hardworking group of folks is doing their darnedest to make sure the city has new events like Saturday’s to help attract visitors to our little slice of paradise.

Kandee Dilldine, Shannon Moore, and countless others at the Downtown Business Association over the years, Craig’s local Parrotheads, the Chamber of Commerce, and tons of volunteers all deserve lots of credit for making Craig’s first Homemade Homegrown event a great one.

It was well-organized. Details such as the custom bottle caps and tasting glasses were fun and tasteful. It was a strong first event that hopefully will be as well-attended as other first time events coming to Craig like the Taste of Jam Aug. 2. Events like these are essential to keeping our downtown vibrant and alive.

Also, any event downtown that makes use of our beautiful Alice Pleasant is a good one. Perhaps one day, residents can take a walk downtown and find a quaint event or market at our beautiful downtown park every weekend of the year.