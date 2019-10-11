Editorial: Homecoming is here — Go, Bulldogs!

The Moffat County High School Homecoming parade provides fun for all ages.

File Photo

Even if you’re not a Bulldog, certainly you remember your first Homecoming event. But for those whose Bulldog roots run deep, your first Homecoming at Moffat County High School is one to remember. Can you hear the band playing the school song, and kids playing their hearts out on their home turf? Every community is different, but here in Moffat County, Bulldogs know how to show their community pride.

Thursday night’s bonfire at the high school marking homecoming weekend was the first in a while. Last year’s bonfire had to be put off due to the high risk of wildfire, but this year’s weather has been much different. Thursday’s bonfire is a telling sign this year’s homecoming crowd will be bigger and better.

Downtown Craig will essentially shut down Friday as many businesses and streets will close for Craig’s Homecoming parade. It’s a big deal for our little town. Thousands could descend upon downtown as the community comes together to see the elaborately decorated floats from across Craig and Moffat County.

It’s always fun to see the new floats from our area businesses, nonprofits, and others showing their community pride in Craig’s homecoming parade. Families and their children will undoubtedly be ready to receive the buckets of candy passed out by marchers as the community gathers along the storied streets of downtown Craig.

But the floats are about more than candy and glam. They are a representation of the Craig community — our shared bonds of history and family, our legacies passed down from generations past and given those to come. Those families and organizations have been building their floats all week at the Moffat County Fairgrounds. Some have been building floats for a decade or more, so be sure not to miss this year’s homecoming parade downtown at 1 p.m. Friday.

Safety will be important — especially when our kids are released from school. Pay attention out there on our roads. There will be hundreds of unsupervised youngsters around town, excited to be with their friends and families, excited to be out of school. Craig’s downtown will be bustling and busy, so be careful and plan your route accordingly if you need to travel through town.

Not only that, homecoming falls during early rifle season, so our busy town will be even busier as hunters arrive to get settled in for their weekend hunts. There’s bound to be someone going the wrong way on our one-way streets, so be careful out there.

Be sure to wear your blue and white all day, then to the Homecoming football game at where an honorary community representative will deliver the game ball via helicopter. The school district has fireworks planned for every Bulldog touchdown against their Aspen opponents. Students with a valid Moffat County School District ID and seniors get in free. For the rest, tickets are cheap at $5, and the proceeds help our athletic programs, so be sure to show your support.

Bulldog soccer and volleyball teams will compete at home Saturday morning as well, while Homecoming week will end with the tradition of the Saturday evening dance. Students will choose a king and queen, as they celebrate a truly American tradition of Homecoming.

Finally, we would be remiss without thanking all the coaches, teachers, parents, and members of the Craig community whose work will make this year’s Homecoming events fun and safe. Thanks for helping make the Craig community one whose values and community pride make our homecoming events a fun and safe every year.