Editorial: CAPS closure a welcome development for Craig residents

For quite some time, the Community Alternative Placement Services has been viewed as black eye on the City of Craig and Moffat County. On Tuesday, County Commissioners Don Cook and Donald Broom listened to their constituents and voted to deny a new contract for CAPS, effectively ending the long-time rehabilitation program’s tenure in Craig.

For many residents, it’s something they’ve been calling for for years. CAPS has certainly had a number of success stories through its program, but having the service here in Moffat County all these years has invited people with drug issues into a community that has had its own issues with drugs and alcohol.

On top of bringing troubling individual cases into the community, it all too often brought along families into the area that came with their loved ones, and have stayed.

Those family members that have come in have snapped up rentals and governmental aid, creating a larger burden on the county and taxpayers through the years. No more.

While CAPS certainly carries a negative light in the community, it wasn’t all bad. The program helped people get back on their feet, helping them land jobs and save up money while recovering. The program also helped locally-owned businesses hire clients for help throughout the years, allowing businesses to properly function.

But having people with drug problems sent to Moffat County over the years to try and fix their lives just became too much for residents and created negative thoughts and feelings. Now, that won’t be the case as CAPS closes its doors for good.

For some, there is relief in the community. However, it’s important to remember the workers at CAPS, considering they’re locals and now face a seemingly impossible task of finding a new job either locally or elsewhere with just a week’s notice. We are thinking of the residents currently in treatment at CAPS as well. Where will the 6 current residents go now, especially on a week’s notice?

One real, true negative out of all of this is that the decision creates another empty building in town. With the way the building the property is set up, there’s really only one specific use for it, so it will be a tough property to sell and reuse.

In the immediate future though, a majority of the residents in the community got what they wanted as commissioners did away with CAPS, but lets keep the employees and handful of residents in mind as some big changes and uncertainty loom.