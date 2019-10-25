Editorial: Bark park a doggone fantastic addition to Moffat County

Dog park rules are displayed.

Dog owners are a different breed.

We only need look toward the Humane Society of Moffat County, whose new dog park near the city’s cemetery they built without a dime of taxpayer dollars.

The organization has done a fantastic job on the community’s new bark park. It looks great. There’s a big dog area and a little dog area. There are baggies to pick up your poo and trash receptacles to dispose of refuse.

Though the amenities may be basic now, the local Humane Society has plans for much more. If history is any indication of the Humane Society’s ability to get grants and donations, prospects are good the park could have water elements, more permanent shade facilities, maybe even bathrooms or grand stands for events like a dog competition one day.

The new dog park didn’t come without some wrangling. In April, the City of Craig mailed a letter to residents in the neighborhood near Moffat County High School detailing their plans for a dog park and requesting input.

Boy, did they get it. So many residents showed up to Craig’s Parks, Recreation and Trails Advisory Board to voice their distaste for project, the city’s advisory board recommended the city change the planned location of the bark park.

The city may have tucked tail on the location near the high school, but councilors deserve credit and praise for not giving up on the park in another location where it sits now near the city cemetery. Council’s tenacity and dedication to Craig’s present and future is evident when they bring new amenities to Craig with little or no impact on our wallets.

There are rules posted at the new dog park. Residents should take heed of them and obey them. The park is closed when it’s dark, open from dawn to dusk. For the sake of other dog owners and the cleanliness of Craig’s new dog park, please pick up after your pets. Some parks in larger cities in Colorado have to temporarily close due to the cleanliness of the park. Let’s not depend on the kindness of volunteers to keep the park nice for others to use.

Keep your dog in an area of the dog park commiserate with the dog’s size. Please keep your dogs immunized and well fed before going to the park. Please be courteous to other dog owners and careful how you socialize new dogs as our pets get to know each other in what we hope will be a frequented public gathering place.

A dog park is one of the many amenities Craig needs to attract a new generation of residents who share our values of hard work and self sufficiency. Most pet owners are responsible people who want to give their pups a good quality of life — full of fresh air, sunshine, and other furry dog friends.

We should all be glad Craig has its own municipal dog park and we should all thank Steve Hilley and the other volunteers at the Moffat County Humane Society — veterinarians, construction workers, and other generous donors not named here.

You can still contribute to the Humane Society’s future dog park improvements by sending your payment to:

H.S.M.C.

P.O. Box 1587

Craig, CO 81626

We hope the Craig and Moffat County communities visit the park often and help make it better every year with their continued donations.