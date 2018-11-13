Ed Wilkinson: Veterans service officer to stay

I would like to thank all the veterans of Moffat County that rallied behind me during the period of time in negotiations with the county commissioners.

The commissioners presented their side, and I presented mine.

We found out some information that had been missing for many years, and because of that finding, we came to an agreement that was satisfactory to them and myself.

So, to quell the many rumors that have been going around (good ole Craig!), I will be staying on as the veterans service officer.

Again, thank you fellow veterans!!!

Ed Wilkinson

Recommended Stories For You

Craig