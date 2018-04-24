Ed Wilkinson: American Legion offers update

I would like to update the citizens of Craig about the status of the American Legion.

The Legion purchased the Shadow Mountain Clubhouse in 2010 for $250,000, with a one-year note. In February 2011, the Legion asked the Moffat County Board of County Commissioners for a five-year extension, which was granted. In February 2016, we (the Legion) were unable to come up with the money, so I asked the commissioners for another five-year extension. I was denied.

Prior to asking for the extension, a new group was forming, and they were going to get a grant to buy the building. A feasibility study was made, and it was going to cost $600,000 to $800,000 to bring the building up to code. Needless to say, they did not pursue the matter any further.

In the meantime, the VFW asked us to join up with them in their building, and we moved. We paid $700 per month for rent.

Now, the county was stuck with an empty building.

After a year with the VFW, we drafted a new lease and formed a house committee to take care of the monthly maintenance. Each organization was to put $500 into the account, and the house committee would take care of normal monthly maintenance.

A meeting was called, and the district commander of the VFW told us the rent will be $1,500 per month. We asked why the rent doubled and was told, "Either pay or get out." We had researched their monthly bills, and they came to $1,500, so we asked why the VFW wanted us to pay their monthly bills, plus our monthly bills and the house committee funds. Again we were told to either pay or leave.

So, we are now partnered with the Craig Elks Club at 43 W. Victory Way. Both the Elks and the American Legion are veteran and community oriented, so it will be a good relationship.

We will still be catering luncheon meetings, business meetings and Bingo every other Sunday. It will be business as usual, except at a different location.

If you have any questions, call Brian Baxter at 970-824-3625 or me at 970-824-0384.

Ed Wilkinson, commander

American Legion Post 62