Economic development board welcomes 2 new members

CRAIG – The Craig/Moffat Economic Development Partnership Board of Directors voted to appoint two members to fill seats vacated by resigning members during its July 18 meeting.

Kelsea Henry, chief financial officer for Memorial Regional Health, will complete the term for the seat vacated by hospital CEO Andy Daniels through January 2020. Jennifer Holloway, director of student success at Colorado Northwestern Community College, will complete the term vacated by outgoing college Vice President Janell Oberlander through January 2021.

"The board felt strongly that we maintain representation from our health care and higher education sectors to represent these key partner organizations," CMEDP Board Chair Luke Tucker said. "We welcome Kelsea and Jennifer's distinct perspectives as they join our board in our important programs and projects."

Holloway earned an associate's degree in political science, a bachelor's degree in public management and master's degree in leadership, with a focus on organizational communication. Previously, she was a certified retail store manager and a small business owner.

"I am eager to continue the relationship that CNCC has had with CMEDP and am confident we can bring more economic development and innovation to the area," Holloway wrote to the board in her letter of interest.

Henry served in the U.S. Army and went on to earn a master of business administration degree. She joined the Memorial Regional Health team in May.

"There is an abundance of opportunity in Craig, as well as potential; what this community could be and all that it has to offer is just waiting for the right people to believe in it," Henry wrote in her letter of interest. "… it would be a privilege to serve on the board, surrounded by the people who want to make a difference."

The CMEDP Board of Directors meets at 4 p.m. the third Wednesday of each month. On the odd-numbered months, it gathers for a boardroom-style meeting at CNCC Room 175. In even-numbered months, it visits a business in the community to tour and understand from its owners and managers its successes and challenges. Board meetings are open to the community.

For more information, visit craigbusiness.com or contact CMEDP Executive Director Michelle Perry at 620-4370 or director@cmedp.com.