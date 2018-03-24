Easter Bunny visits Craig early at State Farm Easter Egg Hunt

The Easter Bunny hid 14,000 eggs in Veterans Memorial Park Saturday.

During the Easter egg hunt hosted by Justin Stokes Shelter Insurance, kids of all ages clamored after plastic eggs filled with candy and prizes.

In each of the three age divisions, 0 to 3 years, 4 to 6 years and ages 7 and older, children had the chance to find the golden egg, which won them a gift basket and a $25 Walmart gift card.

Volunteers from the Craig Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints stuffed the eggs with candy and prizes donated by Walmart, Adventure Club, Thunder Rolls Bowling Center and West Theatre.

“We just wanted to do something for the community,” Justin Stokes said. “We’re trying to live up to State Farm’s motto of being a good neighbor.”

The Easter Bunny is expected to make a second pass over Craig next weekend.

New Creation Church will host activities and an egg hunt March 31. Activities including a bounce house, petting zoo and more will begin at 9 a.m. The egg hunt will start at 11 a.m. The event is free for children in fifth grade and younger.

The same day, Adventure Zone will host its inaugural egg hunt. The event begins at 1 p.m. and includes an hour of play on the facility's bounce equipment for $3 or an all-day pass for $7.