Eastbound I-70 in Glenwood Canyon closes Wednesday afternoon due to accident
Eastbound Interstate 70 shut down at exit 116 in Glenwood Springs around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday following an accident in Glenwood Canyon, according to a Garfield County Emergency Communications alert.
Police scanner chatter indicated multiple vehicles are involved and a possible vehicle fire. The wreck is near mile point 120 in the canyon.
This a developing story and will be updated.
