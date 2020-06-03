East Coast Eats food truck debuts in Craig

From left, Jeff Rios, January Zaledzieski-Rios, Beverlie Zulian and Faith Chelette hang out of the East Coast Eats food trailer. The business opened the last weekend in May and will be open mostly on weekends at different locations in Craig.

January Zaledzieski-Rios knew exactly where her check from the coronavirus relief bill was going.

“We took that check and made the investments we needed to get our final steps finished,” Zaledzieski-Rios said in front of a red food trailer some Craig residents might recognize as the former Red Rooster.

Zaledzieski-Rios and her husband Jeff Rios saw that their neighbors were selling the trailer and they decided to put the money down to be the new owners. After nine months of work to get everything in order the renamed East Coast Eats food trailer was open for business in the parking lot near Stockmen’s Liquors last weekend.

The first weekend was a family effort with Zaledzieski-Rios’s daughter Beverlie Zulian and her friend Faith Chelette joining in with the couple.

The opening weekend’s menu included Italian Sausage and Pepper sandwich, meatball sliders and New York Style deep fried hot dogs.

Zaledzieski-Rios said the menu and name is inspired by her Italian upbringing and heritage.

“I’m from New Jersey and there was some food I was missing,” she said. “It was my dream to share that food with the community.”

With most events being cancelled for the summer, the owners said that they would be located around Craig on the weekends. They encouraged potential customers to check out their Facebook page “East Coast Eats” for locations and times.

OTHER OFFERINGS CLOSE TO OPENING

Prodigal Son’s Coffee House & Eatery located at 34 East Victory Way previewed some of their baked goods as well as interior improvements on their social media accounts this week with the message “WE ARE EXCITED, Very Soon Craig.”

Co-Owner Valerie Bolton expanded on the message.

“We are shooting for mid June as long as we don’t have any hiccups with inspection,” she said. “We are excited for the public to come in and spend some time here.”

Jeff Sullivan has been hard at work to get Sully’s Kitchen food truck in operation. The original opening date was June 1, but delays in delivery have moved the date back.

“As of now, I’m still waiting for a refrigerator to be delivered and I’m working on fixing the water pump,” he said. “Then I can get inspected and that can all happen hopefully in the next two weeks.”

The Warehouse Food Hall, located at 1589 W. Victory Way, is also making progress toward a 2020 opening. Project Manager Kirstie McPherson said that the multi-business hall will feature a coffee shop, up to three restaurants and other business opportunities is still considering options for food vendors and that more information is available at http://www.warehousefoodhall.com