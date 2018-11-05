Early voter turnout high in Moffat County

CRAIG — Early voter turnout in Moffat County is strong and may even be on track to exceed the number of voters who participated in the 2016 presidential election, Moffat County Clerk and Recorder Lila Herod said Monday afternoon.

As of Monday morning, the Colorado secretary of state reported that 3,238 people had voted in Moffat County.

Of those, 779 were unaffiliated, 396 were registered Democrats, and 2,035 were registered Republicans. Additional votes were cast by people registered with third parties.

By the secretary of state’s tally, more men (1,633) had voted than women (1,603) so far, and as of 2 p.m. Monday, more than 50 percent of active, registered voters, representing 13 precincts, had cast a ballot, said Elections Coordinator Tori Pingley.

Pingley noted that her office was receiving a high volume of questions about the secrecy sleeves, usually enclosed with ballots. To reduce printing costs, the sleeve was not included this year, she said, adding that, “the instruction sheet is also your secrecy sleeve.”

Officials from Pingley’s office were in Dinosaur Monday to accept ballots from the far western portion of the county.

Colorado voters can register to vote through Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 6.

“I hope people will get out and vote,” Pingley said. “There are some very important things on the ballot that will affect our community and our state.”

She said she believes every vote counts, and many contests may win or fail on slim margins.

If the margin is less than one half of one percent, an automatic recount is triggered.

For ballots to be counted, the county clerk must receive them no later than 7 p.m. Nov. 6. Postmarks do not count, so it is too late to send a ballot by mail.

Ballots may be cast in person or dropped off in the secure ballot drop box located on the eastern side of the Moffat County Courthouse, 221 West Victory Way Suite 200.

The county’s Voter Service and Polling Center is also located at the courthouse. There, eligible voters may receive services for voter registration, replacement ballots, resolve voting issues, and vote in person.