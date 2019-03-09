Early successes at Fruita Monument meet mark swift progress for Moffat County track, field athletes

The early bird gets the worm, and the Bulldogs who are already running, leaping and throwing their way into the season are on track for a great spring.

Moffat County High School track and field athletes wasted no time showing their prowess with the Fruita Monument Early Bird Meet Saturday at Grand Junction’s Stocker Stadium.

With the girls team coming in second after host Fruita and boys tying for fourth, the Bulldogs earned first place honors in four events, gaining points and high placement in nearly every other event in which they were entered.

After competing in multiple state contests last year, Stephenie Swindler and Emaleigh Papierski were right back at it as Swindler won the 100-meter dash at 13.34 seconds and was right behind Papierski in the long jump.

Papierski was about an inch away Saturday from her best leap last year — 15 feet, 8.75 inches — but won the event handily at 15′ 7.5″ with Swindler at 15′ 4″.

Fellow state runners Kelsey McDiffett and Abby Bohne ran the 4×800 relay at state last spring with Swindler and Papierski, but McDiffett and Bohne were matched with Emma Jones and Lydia Berkoff in the two-mile team effort, the group winning it Saturday at 11:01.97.

As for the boys, after making it to 2018 state where he placed fifth in the discus, Jesse Earle had a stronger return this weekend in the shot put, winning with a 40′ 11″ throw into the sand. He was no slouch in the discus for that matter, hitting 122 feet to place second in his first competition of his senior season.

Along with their several gold honors, the Dogs gained plenty of silver as well.

College-bound hurdler Jared Atkin was runner-up in the 110 hurdles (15.81), also gaining second place in the 4×200 with AJ Barber, David Christian and Victor Silva at 1:38.56.

Both the 4×400 relays took second with Atkin, Barber, Silva and Carter Severson clocking in at 3:50.36 for the boys and McDiffett, Papierski, Rylie Felten and Halle Hamilton at 4:22.83 for the girls.

Jones also vaulted to second place in the girls high jump with a 4′ 10″ hop.

A pair of third-place distinctions went to Bulldog relays in the girls 4×400 — Bohne, Swindler, Liberty Hippely and Jones at 4:29.11 — and boys 4×800 — Severson, Logan Hafey, Coltyn Terry and Wilson Eike at 9:22.21.

Tiffany Hildebrandt — a state-level thrower last year along with teammate Caylah Million — tied for the bronze Saturday in the discus at 90′ 6″, while Hamilton was third in the girls 100 dash (13.45) and Kevin Hernandez hit a new best in the boys long jump at 18′ 5.5″ for No. 3 on the day.

Sean Byers was close behind Hernandez at 18′ 4.25" for fourth, which Logan Hafey also achieved in the triple jump (37′ 1″), also joining brother Ethan, Eike and Terry for fourth in the 4×400 at 3:54.02.

Rounding out the MoCo points pursuit, Papierski and Silva were each fifth in the 100 races, as was Million in the girls shot put. Earning sixth were Connor Etzler in the boys long jump and Lydia Berkoff in the girls 800 run, while seventh went to Byers and Hannah Vasquez in the high jump events, Hildy in the shot put, Million in the discus, and Hippely in the one-mile.

With the Fruita Monument warming them up for the season ahead, MCHS track and field competitors next take on March 15’s Rifle Invitational before spring break.