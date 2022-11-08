Early results show Adam Frisch leading Lauren Boebert in congressional district 3 race￼

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., and Democratic challenger Adam Frisch faced off in Grand Junction earlier this year.

Courtesy of Grand Junction Daily Sentinel

Early results in the Congressional District 3 race show Democrat Adam Frisch leading Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo.

Frisch holds a 7,202 vote lead over Boebert, recording 73,955 to Boebert’s 66,753.

A majority of counties have yet to report results.

Boebert, a former Rifle restaurant owner, had no prior political experience before defeating Republican incumbent Scott Tipton in the 2020 GOP primary. She then went on to win against Democratic challenger Diane Mitsch Bush in 2020. She seeks her second term as congresswoman.

Boebert has made a name for herself as a hard-right Republican, supporting things like a nationwide abortion ban and openly suggesting there shouldn’t be a separation of church and state.

A sitting member on the House Natural Resources and Budget Committees, she’s introduced 39 pieces of legislation and dozens of amendments. Specific to Colorado, some touch on environmental issues and wildfire mitigation.

On the flipside, Frisch is a former Aspen City Council member of eight years and has spent this past election cycle running as a mainstream businessman.

He’s also geared his campaign toward a more centrist approach, openly opposing Nancy Pelosi and student debt forgiveness, while still supporting issues like pro-choice and making health care more affordable.

Boebert has spent about $6.34 million on campaign committee fundraising while Frisch has spent about $2.97 million, according to opensecrets.org.