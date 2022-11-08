Early results: Moffat favors Bill Baker for surveyor, leaves 2A up in the air

A ballot drop-box at the Moffat County Elections polling site on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.

Amber Delay/Craig Press

The Moffat County Clerk’s Office staff and election judges still had ballots to count after the polls closed at 6 p.m. Tuesday night, but early results favored Bill Baker for Moffat County surveyor while leaving local ballot measure 2A up in the air.

Results were still coming in at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, and Moffat County Election Coordinator Sarah Colding said there were still more than 200 ballots left to be counted.

As of 7:21 p.m. Tuesday, though, Baker held a commanding lead with 70% support (2,584 votes) in his bid to become Moffat County surveyor. As for the local ballot measure 2A, it was still too close to call with 51% in favor (1,109 votes) and 49% opposed (1,082 votes).

If ballot measure 2A passes, it would update Craig’s city charter to require all City Council members be present to vote on ordinances that create, change or abolish city departments. The measure also would require that departmental ordinances be passed with a supermajority vote, or five out of seven council members.

City officials have previously said that measure 2A was intended to limit City Council’s power to make major changes to local government departments with a minority council.

Moffat County surveyor was the only locally contested race on the ballot. Candidates running uncontested for local offices included:

Moffat County Commissioner-District 3: Donald Broom (3,322 votes)

Moffat County Sheriff: KC Hume (3,327 votes)

Moffat County Clerk and Recorder: Stacy Morgan (3,352 votes)

Moffat County Treasurer: Robert Razzano (3,359 votes)

Moffat County Assessor: Larona McPherson (3,350 votes)

Moffat County Coroner: Jesse Aurthurs (3,433 votes)

In terms of state offices, preliminary votes Tuesday night favored Democrat Meghan Lukens (61.5%, 17,068 votes) over Savannah Wolfson (11,309 votes) in the House District 26 race, though Moffat County voters backed Wolfson by 78% with locals casting 3,127 votes for Wolfson.

Moffat County’s voting totals had not been included with the rest of the district’s by 8:50 p.m. Tuesday night.

At the same time, Democrat Jared Polis won a second term as Colorado’s governor after defeating business entrepreneur Heidi Ganahl, who was seeking to become the state’s Republican governor since 2007.

Ganahl was heavily favored in Moffat County with a 75% lead, but the governor’s race was one of the first called Tuesday night with Fox News and the Associated Press both calling the race for Polis.

Early results also showed a close race between Democrat Dylan Roberts and Republican Matt Solomon for Colorado Senate District 8, with less than 1,800 votes separating the two. Following the first round of counting at 7:18 p.m., Roberts had 12,212 votes to Solomon’s 10,418.

Roberts has served two terms in the state legislature as the representative for House District 26, but the race marks his first general election campaign in four years as he went unchallenged in 2020. Solomon, a former member of the Eagle Town Council, is seeking his first term as an elected official in the state legislature. Roberts was appointed to the state house in 2017 when Diane Mitch-Busch vacated her seat to focus on her campaign for Congress.