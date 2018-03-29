Early easter egging round two: On the record March 28

Craig Police Department

Wednesday, March 28



12:26 a.m. In the 300 block of Birch Street, officers responded to a hit-and-run crash. A four-door sedan hit a truck parked in a driveway, resulting in damage to the truck. The accident is under investigation, and officers are trying to contact the owners of both vehicles.



10:34 a.m. In the 500 block of West Victory Way, officers assisted an intoxicated man lying on the ground near a car. The welfare of the 40- to 50-year-old was checked, and officers helped move him off the street.

11:15 a.m. Near the intersection of Fourth Avenue South and Ranney Street, officers responded to a call about an accident. The reporting party said they heard a little boy crying out at the scene of a two-car crash. The incident is still under investigation.

12:40 p.m. On the 1000 block of Yampa Ave, officers responded to reports of a dog attacking a deer. A citation was issued.

2:56 p.m. Near the intersection of East Eighth and Russell streets, officers responded to a report of a lost purse. The caller was unsure whether her property was lost or taken. Officer filed a report.

3:05 p.m. In the 900 block of Ranney Street, officers responded to a report of criminal mischief. Two vehicles were egged. The incident is under investigation.

3:11 p.m. On the 1300 block of Yampa Avenue, officers responded to reports of a trespasser. The person left the area before police arrived. Officers are following up.

4:24 p.m. In Craig, officers investigated a report of child abuse.

6:22 p.m. On the 700 block of East Victory Way, officers responded to a call reporting a verbal disturbance. An officer contacted the clerk at the location. The clerk reported that two people looked to have had an argument, but by the time officers arrived, no disturbance was found.