Early Easter egging: On the record March 23 through March 25

Friday, March 23



11:35 a.m. On Hospital Loop, officers arrested a 52-year-old woman from Denver wanted on two warrants.



4:13 p.m. On West Sixth Street, officers responded to a report of harassment from a woman who stated her ex-husband was calling her at work.

4:43 p.m On the 100 block of West Sixth Street, officers responded to a report of criminal mischief. A girl had egged the female caller's car.

8:09 p.m. On the 100 block of West Sixth Street, officers responded to a report of harassment. The reporting party's mother had allegedly been texting her fiancee obscene and childish messages after being told to repeatedly to stop. Officers contacted all parties, and they agreed to leave each other alone.

9:29 p.m. On the 2000 block of West Victory Way, officers responded to a report of a man wearing a brown T-shirt running from the store with a backpack of stolen items.



Saturday, March 24

2:06 a.m. On West Victory Way, officers responded to a crash. A white SUV backed into a taxi. No injuries were reported. A citation was issued.

8:55 a.m. In Craig, officers investigated a report of domestic violence. A man and woman inside a red van headed north on Legion Street were reportedly fighting. The female party was observed to have been grabbing the steering wheel and the man's face, causing the vehicle to swerve. Officers contacted the female party. No crime was found.

9:40 a.m. At Plan B Pawnshop, a man found his stolen tools. The items, reported as stolen, were released to him. A 25-year-old Craig man was arrested for two counts of first-degree criminal trespass and two counts of theft.

10:41 a.m. In the 500 block of West Victory Way, officers responded to a crash resulting in property damage. A Dodge Durango backed into a Dodge dually. No injuries were reported, and both vehicles were drivable.

11:13 a.m. In the 800 block of Jeremiah Way, officers responded to a report of a suspicious person. A man in a small blue vehicle was taking pictures of the reporting party's house.

11:14 a.m. In the 1200 block of Marianna Way, officers responded to a report of theft. The reporting party's stepdaughter's jewelry is missing. The reporting party wanted to press charges.

7:59 p.m. In the 900 block of Industrial Avenue, officers responded to a disagreement between an employee and employer about work shirts and a cellphone. A trespass notice was issued to the employee.

9:24 p.m. On the 900 block of Industrial Avenue, officers responded to a report of possible underage drinking. Officers served one person with a trespass notice. No evidence of underage drinking was found.

10:46 p.m. On the 1100 block of Barclay Street, officers responded to a disturbance between a father and son. The disagreement started as an argument and involved pushing. Officers were unable to determine a crime.

Sunday, March 25

8:49 a.m On the 300 block of Washington Street, officers responded to a report of a disturbance. A female was trespassed from the property.

2:14 p.m. In Craig, officers investigated reports of a disturbance between a man and a boy.

4:51 p.m. In the 2000 block of West Victory Way, officers responded to reports of a theft. Two juveniles had shoplifted items. Both were cited for theft.

11:23 p.m. Near Columbine Apartments, an officer arrested a 29-year-old male transient on a warrant for failure to appear.