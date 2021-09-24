Early Childcare Center staff to wear masks
ECC’s positivity rate was at 2.76% this week
Staff at the Early Childcare Center will wear masks next week after surpassing the 2% positivity rate that mandates masks for adults, according to data released in Moffat County School District’s COVID-19 dashboard.
Currently, ECC sits at a 2.76% positivity rate, meaning that a .24 percentage point increase would make everyone — including students — wear masks indoors. ECC is the only school to wear masks this week, and other schools in the district area all below 1% positivity.
Last week, CMS was the only school in the district to require masking for adults, and 2.63% of the school’s population has tested positive for the coronavirus while 4% were sent home. This week, only 0.81% were tested positive.
Ridgeview and the alternative high school are both sitting at 0% positivity. Sandrock Elementary has a 0.58% rate, and Sunset Elementary and Moffat County High School have 0.28% and 0.65%, respectively.
MCSD did not release quarantine numbers as it had done in weeks prior to Friday’s report. MCSD suspended contact tracing several weeks ago due to a large number of students being sent home.
Participate in The Longevity Project
The Longevity Project is an annual campaign to help educate readers about what it takes to live a long, fulfilling life in our valley. This year Kevin shares his story of hope and celebration of life with his presentation Cracked, Not Broken as we explore the critical and relevant topic of mental health.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Early Childcare Center staff to wear masks
Staff at the Early Childcare Center will wear masks next week after surpassing the 2% positivity rate that mandates masks for adults, according to data released in Moffat County School District’s COVID-19 dashboard.