Early Childcare Center staff to wear masks

Staff at the Early Childcare Center will wear masks next week after surpassing the 2% positivity rate that mandates masks for adults, according to data released in Moffat County School District’s COVID-19 dashboard.

Currently, ECC sits at a 2.76% positivity rate, meaning that a .24 percentage point increase would make everyone — including students — wear masks indoors. ECC is the only school to wear masks this week, and other schools in the district area all below 1% positivity.

Last week, CMS was the only school in the district to require masking for adults, and 2.63% of the school’s population has tested positive for the coronavirus while 4% were sent home. This week, only 0.81% were tested positive.

Ridgeview and the alternative high school are both sitting at 0% positivity. Sandrock Elementary has a 0.58% rate, and Sunset Elementary and Moffat County High School have 0.28% and 0.65%, respectively.

MCSD did not release quarantine numbers as it had done in weeks prior to Friday’s report. MCSD suspended contact tracing several weeks ago due to a large number of students being sent home.