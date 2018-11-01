Early birds: Moffat County voters cast 2,369 ballots in advance of Election Day

CRAIG — As of Thursday, Nov. 1, 2,369 Moffat County voters had cast ballots in the midterm election, according to a news release from Colorado Secretary of State Wayne Williams.

Broken down according to political party, 1,490 votes had been cast by Moffat County Republicans, 302 by Democrats, and 556 by unaffiliated voters, Williams reported.

For those who have not yet cast ballots, the good news is, there's still time.

The Voter Service and Polling Center, or VSPC, is located in the Moffat County Courthouse, 221 W. Victory Way, and will be open to voters through Election Day, Nov. 6. Services provided at VSPCs include the following, according to Moffat County Clerk and Recorder Lila Herod:

• Receipt of replacement ballots

• In-person paper voting

• In-person accessible machine voting

• Ability to make an address change

• Ability to register to vote

• Return of a voted mail ballot

Herod also outlined the following procedures voters should follow for completing and returning their ballots:

• Ensure ballots have been received by mail.

• Complete the ballot and return it to the Moffat County VSPC. This can be accomplished in several ways, including using the secure, 24-hour drop box, located at the east entrance of the Moffat County Courthouse. Ballots may also be mailed with proper postage and a signed affirmation on the return envelope, though Williams cautioned that, in order to be counted, ballots must be received by Nov. 6, not just postmarked by that date.

• Vote in person at the VSPC, located at the Moffat County Courthouse, between Oct. 22 and Nov. 6. Voters will need a valid form of ID to vote in person.

Those who did not receive a ballot in the mail, can contact the county clerk's office directly or check their voter status at govotecolorado.com. Ballots are not forwardable, so it is important that voters' physical and mailing addresses are correct. Additionally, physical address determine the ballot style and issues individual voters are eligible to vote on.

The VSPC is open during regular business hours, 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The office will also be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3, and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Election Day.