Eagle’s Nest Preschool: Offering thanks to community

Eagle’s Nest Preschool would like to send out our warmest thanks and appreciation to Al Shepherd, Jane Hume and the Lion’s Club for their caring attitudes, quick skills and wonderful generosity for giving each Eagle’s Nest Preschooler their eye exams recently. It is groups like this that make Craig a special place and we are thankful for their continued involvement with Eagle’s Nest Preschool.

