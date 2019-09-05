Duzik family: We appreciate community’s support of Moffat County Fair

Thank you to all the people and businesses that support Moffat County Fair. Thank you to the many people that do everything from judging to keeping track of all the things going on. There is a lot of work done and late nights, we do appreciate every minute.

The building is always packed for sale night and every kid’s project is bought by someone. It’s great to see that kind of support from our community. As a previous participant and a parent of kids now in the program, Craig businesses have shown this support for many years. We are thankful to live and work with you and your families.

Special thank you for direct support to: Hayden Outdoors, Lonne Gustin; Masterworks Mechanical, Vic Updike; Brass Key Realty, Vicky Burns; and Bank of Colorado, Chris Jones.

Thank you again,

Justin, Shelly, Ryan, Kaleb and Carter Duzik

Craig