Dustin McLaughlin named Grand Champion of swine show, Trinity Boulger named Reserve Champion

Dustin McLaughlin shakes hands with the show judge after winning Grand Champion Friday morning.

Another day, another show win for Dustin McLaughlin at the Moffat County Fair.

McLaughlin, who won Grand Champion of the sheep show Wednesday night inside the livestock barn, found himself back on top Friday morning, winning Grand Champion of the much-anticipated swine show.

McLaughlin edged out six other contestants Friday morning in the livestock barn, claiming his second Grand Champion of the week, capping off an impressive showing for the Moffat County resident.

Following up McLaughin’s Grand Champion pig was Trinity Boulger, who was named Reserve Champion of the swine show, Boulger previously was named Grand Champion and Reserve Champion of the goat show, and Reserve Champion of the sheep show.

Throughout the swine show Friday morning, the pigs were judged on the following criteria:

-Degree of muscling

-Growth

-Capacity or volume

-Degree of leanness

-Structure and soundness

