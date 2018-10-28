Dumpster catches fire on the southeast side of Craig Sunday

CRAIG — Emergency responders were on the scene Sunday evening at a fire on the southeast end of Craig.

Hot ashes thrown into a dumpster at Axis Steel caught other materials inside on fire, said Fire Chief KC Hume.

No one was injured and damage was contained to the dumpster.

Craig Fire Rescue responded to the fire about 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 28 and quickly extinguished it.

They were assisted by the Moffat County Sheriff’s Office.

Memorial Regional Health Emergency Medical Services also responded to the incident.