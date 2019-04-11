Drying up: Fuel points program to end at Craig Loaf ‘N Jug Tuesday

With the program set to end at 10 p.m. on Tuesday, April 16, Craig city customers have only a few days left to redeem their fuel points at the local Loaf ‘N Jug gas station and convenience store.

In April 2018, Cincinnati-based Kroger Co. completed the sale of its convenience store business unit to U.K. based EG Group, also known as Euro Garages, for $2.1 billion.

The deal resulted in the sale of 762 convenience stores, including 66 franchise operations — Turkey Hill, Loaf 'N Jug, Kwik Shop, Tom Thumb and Quik Stop banners — in 18 states. Combined, the businesses employed 11,000 people and generated sales of $4 billion in 2016.

Convenience stores in Craig, Frisco, and Eagle were sold as part of the deal. Steamboat Springs and Breckenridge Loaf 'N Jug stores were among 21 stores — 10 in Colorado — that were retained by Kroger. Kroger also retains ownership of the City Market store in Craig.

As a result of the sale, Kroger customer loyalty program members were able to continue to use fuel points — earned for shopping at Kroger-owned stores — for fuel discounts at the convenience stores and fuel stations now owned by EG Group. However, purchases made inside EG Group stores are not eligible to earn points.

On Tuesday, the Craig Loaf ‘N Jug store will close at 10 p.m. as new systems are installed. When the store reopens customers will no longer be able to use Kroger customer loyalty program fuel points, store officials said.

Contact Sasha Nelson at 970-875-1794 or snelson@CraigDailyPress.com.