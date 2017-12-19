Drunken woman falls, can’t get up: On the record for Dec. 15 to 17

Craig Police Department

Friday, Dec. 15

9:32 a.m. On the 500 block of Second Avenue West, a caller reported his truck had been broken into several weeks before, and a respirator, construction vest and black bag with red lettering were missing. He said didn't report it at the time but had read that several other such incidents had occurred.

11:12 a.m. At Ninth Street near Colorado Northwestern Community College, an officer spotted a car driven by an 18-year-old male from Craig with multiple warrants for his arrest. The party was arrested on three warrants for contempt of court and failure to comply.

12:58 p.m. On the 300 block of Birch Street, a mailbox was hit and damaged.

1:10 p.m. At Hatten Enterprises, officers responded to a report of two people raiding trash cans. They were wearing camouflage and drove a white van with unknown plates. The caller said the people made them feel uncomfortable, and they were concerned the parties might try to break into a Frito Lay van that was on scene.

1:15 p.m. A female came into the lobby of the Public Safety Center to report a domestic violence incident.

6 p.m. At City Market, officers responded to a report of a shoplifter. A 33-year-old female from Craig was cited and released for theft. She allegedly stole $14 worth of merchandise.

6:52 p.m. At the Cool Water Grill, officers responded to a report of a disturbance. A woman was making a scene and left without paying for the beer and two shots she drank. She wore a black coat and carried a brown purse. She then went uninvited into a nearby apartment complex on the 500 block of School Street. Two people who lived in the apartments escorted her from the building. Officers arrested her on charges of first-degree criminal trespass and criminal mischief for damaging the front door to the apartment.

6:55 p.m. At Mather's Bar, officers responded to a report of harassment. A woman stated people she knew kept driving by and making funny faces at her. She had a temporary restraining order against one of them, a male party, who was supposed to remain at least 100 feet from her.

7:21 p.m. On the 300 block of Taylor Street, officers responded to a report of a hit-and-run crash or possible criminal mischief at Walmart. Officers were to follow up the next day.

9:56 p.m. On the 1100 block of Crest Drive, officers responded to a report of a suspicious car that followed the caller from town to his residence. The car was a dark sedan with Wyoming plates and dark-tinted windows, and it was occupied by two individuals. The caller requested extra patrol.

11:03 p.m. At the Sandrocks, officers responded to a mental health issue.

Saturday, Dec. 16

11:29 a.m. On the 1100 block of West Sixth Street, a caller reported being harassed with phone calls from a male party against whom she had a no-contact temporary restraining order. She had not answered the calls but wanted them to stop and requested to speak with an officer.

3:24 p.m. At the Westward Hotel, officers made contact with an adult missing person reported out of Routt County. The missing party was OK.

9:04 p.m. On the 600 block of Texas Avenue, officers responded to a report of a suspicious person. The caller stated that, when her friend picked her up, a van followed them and was near the high school with its hazard lights on. It looked as though the male driver was holding a girl. The caller stated she started following the van, and it appeared the male driver was holding a little girl on his lap. The caller wasn't sure if the girl was being held against her will. Officers checked the address to which the van was registered, and all the lights were off. They were unable to locate the van.

11:26 p.m. On the 400 block of East Fourth Street, a caller reported her son came home drunk and unruly, and she asked him to leave, but he was still there. Officers contacted two 18-year-old males, who were cited and released for underage drinking.

Sunday, Dec. 17

12:13 a.m. On the 700 block of Breeze Street, officers responded to a report of a suspicious incident. A man reported hearing screams that sounded like a child. The screaming became worse and worse, but he was unable to see anyone. Officers responded to the area and found an intoxicated female party in her 30s on a porch on the 700 block of Breeze Street. The woman had been screaming for help. She had a scrape on her knees and possible issues with exposure to the cold temperatures. She was transported to the hospital by ambulance.

7:57 a.m. On the 700 block of Breeze Street, officers responded to a report of a suspicious person walking outside the caller's house. He left a jar by one of the gates in the back of the house. Nothing was found missing.

12:38 p.m. On the 700 block of Rose Street, officers responded to a report of domestic violence. A female caller stated her husband was leaving and that he had hit her that day. She refused medical attention. Officers are investigating.

2:17 p.m. At East Seventh Street and Yampa Avenue, officers responded to a report of a drunken male pedestrian wearing no shirt with a jacket and a cap walking down the street, then down the alley between Breeze Street and Yampa Avenue. The man was reportedly wobbly and could not walk straight. Officers were unable to locate him.

5:58 p.m. On the 300 block of Washington Street, officers responded to a report an assault between sisters. One sister hit the other with a phone and possibly broke her hand. The injured sister requested medical attention. She was outside the house while the other sister was inside the house. Officers trespassed the offending sister.