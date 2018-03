Drunken pedestrian at City Market: On the Record March 29

Craig Police Department

Thursday, March 29

9:07 a.m. At Craig Middle School, officers responded to a reported drug violation.

12:21 p.m. At City Market, officers responded to a drunken pedestrian.

1:44 p.m. In Craig, officers conducted a drug investigation.

2:22 p.m. At the Public Safety Center, officers received a report of fraud.

Recommended Stories For You

8:52 p.m. At Columbine Apartments, officers responded to a disturbance.