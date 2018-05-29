Drunken exercise, burglaries and more over Memorial Day weekend in Craig: On the Record May 25-28

Craig Police Department

Friday, May 25

7:59 a.m. At the Community Budget Center, officers responded to a reported burglary. A person reportedly entered the store and unplugged the security system. A television was reportedly taken, along with the contents of donation box, which was broken into.

9:23 a.m. At the Correctional Alternative Placement Services center, a resident had unauthorized pills. The person was remanded back into officers’ custody.

12:10 p.m. On the 600 block of Russell Street, officers responded to a reported disturbance between a man and woman. The 29-year-old Craig woman was arrested on a warrant out of Moffat County for contempt of court for failing to report to jail. Officers found no proof of crime related to the reported disturbance.

3:26 p.m. On the 900 block of Ledford Street, a person reported prescription medication had been stolen.

3:47 p.m. On the 3400 block of Ridgeview Road, a person reported a bike had been stolen.

6 p.m. On the 500 block of Steele Street, officers received a report of a suspicious person. A woman reported a man contacted her asking for money to try to win a trip to Hawaii. Officers were unable to contact the suspicious man.

7:03 p.m. At Walmart, officers responded to a report of shoplifting.

9:53 p.m. In Craig, officers responded to a report of possible child abuse. Two children were left in a vehicle. Officers spoke with a parent of the children and advised the parent of better options. No crime was found.

Saturday, May 26

12:23 a.m. At the Moffat County Fairgrounds, officers responded to a reported assault. A mother and her 19-year old son were reportedly in a physical altercation. The 19-year-old was cited for fighting and unlawful acts.

12:47 a.m. Near the intersection of East Seventh and Legion streets, officers responded to a hit-and-run crash. A suspected drunken driver hit a fence at East Elementary and a parked truck. The 23-year-old Craig man was arrested on suspicion of driving under influence of liquor, driving under the influence per se and careless driving.

2:45 a.m. On the 500 block of School Street, officers responded to a report of a drunken pedestrian. The man was reportedly yelling while dragging things up and down the hallways. Officers spoke with the man, who said he would stop. At 3:31 a.m., officers received a second call about the man. He was reportedly doing chin-ups, breaking the wood of a doorframe. Officers again spoke with the man, who decided he was done exercising for the night.

2:36 p.m. On the 700 block of Barclay Street, a caller reported tires on a vehicle were slashed.

3:23 p.m. On the 1200 block of East Highway 40, officers responded to a reported theft. A caller thought a firearm had been taken from a vehicle but later found the caller's father had taken the pistol for safekeeping.

6:37 p.m. On the 400 block of Woodbury Drive, officers responded to a reported crash. A motorcycle was involved in a collision with another vehicle. The cyclist was OK. Both vehicles were driven from the scene, and one driver received a citation.

9:24 p.m. Near the intersection of East 10th and Legion streets, officers received a report of underage drinking. A person was issued a citation, and the noise was turned down.

Sunday, May 27

1:57 a.m. Near the intersection of West Fourth and Barclay streets, officers conducted a traffic stop. A 25-year-old Texas man was cited for driving while impaired and using an improper method and position of turn as he turned on to West Victory Way.

9:57 p.m. Near the intersection of West 10th Street and Yampa Avenue, officers responded to a reported disturbance. Two people were reportedly yelling, before driving south on Yampa Avenue in a pickup. Officers were unable to locate the vehicle.

10:07 p.m. On the 700 block of East 12th Street, officers responded to a report of domestic violence. A woman wanted a former partner out of the house. He left after she called police. The woman wanted information about obtaining a restraining order.

Monday, May 28

1:43 a.m. On the 700 block of Green Street, a person reported hearing about five gunshots. An officer was in the area and did not hear the sound. The officer spoke with another party in the area, who did hear it and said it sounded like a Roman candle.

2:35 a.m. At Craig Apothecary, officers responded to a reported burglary. Someone entered the business and took undisclosed items from the store.

7:41 a.m. On the 400 block of Barclay Street, officers received a report of a burglary. Jewelry, change and clothing were reportedly taken from two vehicles.

3:33 p.m. On the 700 block of School Street, officers responded to a burglar alarm. A 36-year-old Craig man was arrested for second-degree criminal trespass when officers found him in the backyard.

8:27 p.m. At the Davis House, officers responded to a reported disturbance. A woman was reportedly trying to kick in a door, threatening others and calling them names.

9:33 p.m. On the 1400 block of Sage Street, officers responded to a report of criminal mischief. Several vehicles across the street were honking horns. When the woman asked them to stop, they reportedly cursed at her threw rocks at her truck. Officers spoke with the group and found no provable crime.