Drunken cyclist gets a lift: On the Record May 10

Craig Police Department

Thursday, May 10

12:55 a.m. On the 800 block of Rose Street, officers responded to a report of a suspicious item. A caller said a woman walked out of the house in front of his and threw something in the yard. The caller was suspicious of the discarded item. Officers could not locate the item or the woman. Officers did speak to another person believed to have been involved in a verbal disturbance with the woman.

1:57 a.m. At the Davis House, officers arrested a 27-year-old Craig woman on a warrant from the Moffat County Sheriff's Office for failing to appear at a revocation hearing.

8:45 a.m. At Walmart, a caller reported he or she accidentally left a wallet in a shopping cart. The wallet was recovered from the store's lost and found the following morning, but the caller reported cash was missing.

9:09 a.m. On the 900 block of Alta Vista, officers received a report that a family cat bit a person.

10:17 a.m. At Walmart, officers responded to a reported crash. A Toyota Tacoma struck a post, damaging the vehicle. There were no injuries.

10:41 a.m. On the 400 block of Fourth Street, officers arrested a 27-year-old Routt County man on multiple felony charges. Officers from the Colorado State Patrol, Moffat County Sheriff's Office and the Craig Police Department formed a perimeter around the residence and made numerous attempts to persuade the man to come out of the residence. Officers approached the residence and located the man, who continued to refuse to comply with commands. He was unable to elude officers and was arrested and transported to the Routt County Detention Center for booking.

11:23 At Craig Middle School, officers responded to a verbal threat. The school resource officer handled the incident.

11:25 a.m. On the 400 block of Seventh Street, officers received a report of domestic violence. The caller said the incident occurred the previous night.

12:43 a.m. On the 1200 block of Crest Drive, officers responded to a reported theft. A firearm was reportedly taken from the residence. Officers found no evidence of forced entry. The incident is under investigation.

1:55 p.m. Near the intersection of Legion and East Fourth streets, officers responded to a report of a drunken pedestrian. A drunken man was reportedly found near his bike. Officers gave the man a ride and took his bike to the Public Safety Center.

2:31 a.m. At Craig High School, officers received a report of fraud.

4:27 p.m. On the 600 block of East Fourth Street, officers responded to a reported theft. A firearm was taken from a vehicle. The incident is under investigation.

6:10 p.m. On the 500 block of Colorado Street, officers received a report that a bicycle had been stolen from the front yard.

8:42 p.m. Near the intersection of Finley Lane and Victory Way, officers responded to a reported crash. A vehicle went over the median of Finley Lane, causing damage to the vehicle and the median. There were no injuries. Officers do not suspect drugs and alcohol were involved in the crash. The driver was issued a summons.

9:48 p.m. On the 3000 block of West Sixth Street, officers responded to a possible burglary. A caller came home to find his gate open and his dog missing. Besides the dog, no property was reported missing.

10:26 p.m. On the 500 block of East Seventh Street, officers received a report of criminal mischief. A mailbox appeared to have been damaged by a vehicle. The incident is under investigation.