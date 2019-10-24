Drunk pedestrian leads to police call: On the Record — Oct. 23

Craig Police Department

Wednesday, Oct. 23

5:23 a.m. On the 200 block of East Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a vandalism call. Craig police said they found two broken windows at the Moffat County Courthouse. No other damage was found and police continue to investigate.

6:30 a.m. On the 1000 block of Yampa Avenue, police in Craig responded to a power/gas/phone incident. Craig police said Craig’s water department was dispatched to a leak.

6:53 a.m. Near the intersection of East Victory Way and Emerson Street, police in Craig responded to a property damage crash call. Craig police said they investigated a crash between a car and a deer.

8:12 a.m. Police in Craig responded to a redacted call. Craig police said they responded to a non-suspicious death.

10:33 a.m. Police in Craig responded to a domestic violence call. Craig police said they continue to investigate a possible domestic violence case.

12:48 p.m. On the 300 block of Yampa Avenue, police in Craig responded to a drunk pedestrian call. Craig police said an intoxicated pedestrian was transported to a local hospital.

3:22 p.m. On the 200 block of Colorado Highway 13, police in Craig responded to a threat call. Craig police said they investigated and cleared a disturbance at a local hotel.

3:34 p.m. On the 700 block of Hospital Loop, police in Craig responded to a property damage crash call. Craig police said they responded to a two-vehicle crash at a local hospital with minor damage and no injuries and no one was issued a citation.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to at least 38 calls for service Wednesday.