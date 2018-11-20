Drug arrests keep Craig police busy: On the Record — Nov. 19

Craig Police Department

Monday, Nov. 19

1:29 a.m. On the 2800 block of West Victory Way, officers of the Craig Police Department responded to a caller claiming her boyfriend had pushed her down. Officers responded and arrested a 20-year-old woman from Missouri for assault in the third-degree domestic violence.

8:59 a.m. In Craig, officers attempted to make a warrant arrest.

9:08 a.m. In Craig, officers received a Safe2Tell report and are investigating the incident.

9:30 a.m. On the 700 block of Russell Street, officers arrested a 26-year-old Craig man for unlawful possession of Schedule I or II substances including methamphetamines and heroin, drug paraphernalia, and violation of bond. Officers also arrested a 26-year-old Craig woman on a warrant for another agency.

9:58 a.m. On the 200 block of West Victory Way, Moffat County Sheriff's deputies assisted the Craig police in responding to a crash. The drivers exchanged information.

3:01 p.m. In Craig, officers made a warrant arrest for another agency.

6:41 p.m. On the 2000 block of West Victory Way, a 37-year-old woman from Craig was issued a city summons for theft.

8:32 p.m. Near the intersection of Tucker Street and East Sixth Street, officers responded to a crash. Drivers of a Chevy Trailblazer and a passenger car collided. Both vehicles were towed. One of the drivers was issued a citation. It is unknown if the incident resulted in injuries.