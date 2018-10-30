Drop, don’t mail, ballots, says Colorado secretary of state

Colorado Secretary of State Wayne Williams is urging voters to drop their ballots at a voting center or use a 24-hour drop box.

That’s because postmarks don’t count — ballots must be in the hands of an election official by 7 p.m. Election Day, Nov. 6.

“I have worked very hard to provide funding for our county clerks to set up 24-hour drop boxes, so voters can drop off their ballots any time of the day or night,” Williams said. “In Colorado, we want to make it as easy as possible for people to vote.”

Voters who use a voting center operated by their county clerk or a 24-hour drop box do not need to use stamps.

As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 30, 1,696 Moffat County voters had cast ballots, including 215 registered Democrats, 1,075 registered Republicans, and 391 unaffiliated voters. The remainder of the ballots received so far were from voters affiliated with another party.

To register to vote or receive further election information, visit govotecolorado.com.

The Voter Service and Polling Centers in each county will be open through Election Day, except Sunday, Nov. 4. All voters who vote in person must provide identification.

Voters who did not receive a ballot in the mail and wish to vote must visit a voter center and vote in person.