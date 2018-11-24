Driving snow shuts down segments of I-70

Winter weather has forced multiple closures of Interstate 70 across Colorado Saturday. Vail Daily reported Saturday afternoon that Vail Pass is closed at eastbound I-70 at mile marker 176 near Main Vail. A safety closure is also in place at Exit 180, East Vail.

Likewise, Summit Daily reported that due to “numerous spin-outs, accidents and generally dangerous conditions due to blowing snow and wind have forced a safety closure on I-70’s eastbound section at Exit 203.

Summit also reported Friday afternoon of a closure of the highway near Silverthorne. The road was eventually re-opened, though nearby Highway 6 along Loveland Pass remained closed overnight.

As of 3 p.m., there is currently no estimated time of opening.