Driver knocks over mailbox in Craig: On the Record May 9

Craig Police Department

Wednesday, May 9

2:19 a.m. At West Ninth Street and Cottonwood Avenue, a caller reported a car door was open. The incident occurred in the county.

10:21 a.m. Near the intersection of West Victory Way and Ranney Street, officers conducted a warrant arrest. A 35-year-old Craig man was arrested on an undisclosed municipal warrant.

10:54 a.m. On the 400 block of Ranney Street, a caller wanted to speak with an officer about contraband found on the property.

10:55 a.m. On the 500 block of Pershing Street, officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle. A man and woman in a white van were reportedly asking for money to get back to California. The caller said the pair had been soliciting money for several months. Officers spoke with the pair, who said they were OK. No crime was found.

Recommended Stories For You

3:50 p.m. On the 900 block of East Ninth Street, officers responded to a crash. A vehicle hit a tan SUV.

4:12 p.m. In Craig, officers investigated a case of possible child abuse.

5:50 p.m. On the 700 block of Jerimiah Way, officers responded to a report of criminal mischief. A driver in a blue minivan reportedly knocked over a mailbox. The caller said the action looked intentional. Officers were unable to locate the minivan.

8:39 p.m. At Elkhorn Apartments, officers responded to a report of harassment. A caller said his ex-girlfriend was calling non-stop after he had asked her to stop. Officers spoke with the woman and asked her not to contact the man. She agreed.