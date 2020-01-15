Driver in fatal crash on Highway 40 enters plea deal

A driver involved in a fatal head-on car crash on US Highway 40 this summer has pleaded guilty to careless driving resulting in injury and could spend 180 days in jail.

Fraser resident Brian Linquata, 46, was initially charged with careless driving resulting in death for causing the crash west of Tabernash in July. The charge was amended to careless driving resulting in injury as part of a plea deal submitted earlier this month.

The wreck on US 40 involved four vehicles and resulted in the death of 55-year-old Bradley Dinsmore of Granby. The other drivers, including Linquata, were not seriously hurt.

Per the agreement, Linquata also pleaded guilty to driving too fast for conditions, amended from the original charge of following too closely, and driving without proof of insurance.

On July 2, Linquata was behind the wheel of a 2000 Ford F-350 headed east on US 40 when traffic slowed ahead of him. Linquata hit a 2012 Ford F-150, driven by a 42-year-old man from Littleton.

Linquata’s pickup then veered into the westbound lane and collided head-on with a 1996 Plymouth Voyager driven by Dinsmore. Dinsmore’s car was then hit from behind by a 2006 Dodge pickup driven by a 36-year-old man from Fraser. Dinsmore was pronounced dead at the scene.

Linquata’s sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 3. His plea deal also stipulates he must pay almost $16,500 in restitution.