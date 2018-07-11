Draper Insurance Group celebrates 25 years in Craig

Location: 115 W Victory Way, Craig Hours of Operation: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday; closed on Saturday and Sunday. Phone: 970-824-8663 Website: draperinsurancegroup.com

CRAIG — Independent insurance agent Cody Draper is celebrating a quarter-century in business by treating his customers to a barbecue and giveaways later this month.

Though Draper began working in the business 25 years ago, he purchased the Draper Insurance Group in 2008 from his father, Marv Draper, who started the business — originally named Alpine Insurance — in Steamboat Springs in 1982.

"We moved here when I was a freshman in high school," Cody said. "Steamboat wasn't Steamboat anymore, so my folks decided to branch out and open the office here."

The business has been in its current location at 115 W. Victory Way — originally built in 1914 to house the unrelated Draper Dry Goods Store — since 1997.

"It's cool to see how many customers are still with us since 1983 – about 20 percent. I get to see their kids grow from the time they got their permit, through high school, college, and now, they are on their own and have their own policies," Cody said.

He, too, grew up with the business.

"I just knew in high school that this is what I wanted to do, because Dad did it," he said.

He said he enjoys helping people understand insurance and how to protect themselves and their property from the unexpected.

"For example, if you own a home and have bare-minimum liability on your auto and have an accident, other people can come and sue and get your home or your 401Ks, or whatever," he said. "I see it all the time."

As independent agents, Cody and agent Kaci Doolin can shop around for the best price on policies for their customers.

"We pride ourselves in knowing everyone personally. We know exactly what they need. We are local and community-orientated," Cody said.

The group works with about 14 different companies.

"Companies come to Cody as they want us to represent them. … We write really good policies," Doolin said. "Hands down, I love working for an independent agent."

Doolin added that her boss truly cares about his customers, noting that his commitment to community goes far beyond the business.

"He donates to anything and everything,” she said. “He's the most generous donor I've ever known. All of our supplies are all locally purchased, even if it's more expensive. He wants to put the money back into Craig."

Cody’s father, Marv, and mother, Sharon, who drove a school bus for 40 years, will join their son at the event later this month. They are all excited to celebrate, as Cody looks forward to his future in Craig.

"Hopefully, Craig grows a little bit without losing the small town feel. … That would be nice to keep the current and younger generation in town," Cody said. "I'm not a huge fan of booms. It seems like it comes and goes. I'd like to see a steady growth and more opportunity for kids."

