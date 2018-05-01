Downward goat? Moffat County High School club offering unique yoga session
May 1, 2018
Moffat County High School Travel Club will host a unique opportunity Friday, one that will appeal to anyone for whom exercise is not fleeting but bleating.
A goat yoga session takes place at 5 p.m. Friday at the MCHS tennis courts. A yoga class led by Ashley McBurnett will include two adult goats and five kid goats, part of a trend of doing the exercise alongside the energetic barnyard animals.
Besides having the health benefits of a typical workout, goat yoga also offers a light-hearted experience with playful young animals.
Those who join can also play with and groom the goats before and after the session.
The cost is $10 per person with proceeds going to MCHS Travel Club’s upcoming excursions to Italy and Greece.
For more information, call 970-826-6561.