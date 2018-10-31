Downtown Craig’s Trick-or-Treat Street provides sweet satisfaction

The sidewalks of Yampa Avenue were packed Wednesday as part of the annual Trick-or-Treat Street hosted by Downtown Business Association.

The yearly gathering of young costumed candy fanatics was full of families dressed as their favorite action heroes, monsters, princesses and more to celebrate the Halloween holiday.

With businesses along Yampa and Victory Way dishing out bag after bag of treats — as well as The Jungle Pet Shop’s Fish or Treat with free goldfish — Moffat County High School students also joined the fun in Alice Pleasant Park, dressed as the “Scooby-Doo” gang, “Ghostbusters,” the characters of “Winnie the Pooh” and the cast of the upcoming musical “Cinderella.”