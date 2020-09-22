Downtown Business Association to host fourth annual Octoberfest at Alice Pleasant Park

Smokin' Gun Band performs a set during Octoberfest 2107 in Alice Pleasant Park.

Andy Bockelman

For the fourth year in a row, Downtown Business Association is set to host Octoberfest, Sept. 26 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Alice Pleasant Park.

Octoberfest in Craig used to have live music, kids activities, beer garden, food and craft vendors, but things will look a little bit different this year and it has nothing to do with the ongoing pandemic.

According to Kandee Dilldine from Downtown Business Association, there will be no craft vendors this year as the organization looks to push more activities at Octoberfest. Live music will still be provided thanks to Williams Brothers w/ Whiskey Stomp & Dead Critters out of Fruita, while DBA will provide a beer garden at the event.

“The last two years has been a very good vendor event,” Dilldine said. “The year before, it was cold and rainy, and then last year it was so windy that we had a couple of vendors leave because they couldn’t keep their merchandise from blowing away.

“It’s just a bad time for weather; you just don’t know what it’s going to do outside.”

Additionally, Colorado Cruisers will hold a small car show Saturday on the 500 block of Yampa Avenue. The car show is free, and the 500 block will be closed down for those attending the show to walk around freely.

The Moffat County Cancer Society will also be hosting a cornhole tournament to help support those with cancer in the community.

For more information on Saturday’s Octoberfest at Alice Pleasant Park, please visit the event’s Facebook page.

