Downtown Business Association hosting Homemade Homegrown farmer’s market Saturday at Alice Pleasant Park

Saturday’s Homemade Homegrown event won’t look like its 2019 version, but the popular downtown vent will give the community an opportunity to get out and have a fun day at Alice Pleasant Park.

The event was originally created in 2019 as a home brewing and craft beer tasting event, but in light of current COVID-19 restrictions and the uncertainty of having an event at all, the Downtown Business Association had to change things up a bit.

While there won’t be any home brewers or wine makers and wineries, the Homemade Homegrown event will have an open mic for local artists, food vendors, a beer garden and craft vendors at Alice Pleasant Park Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“We’ were hoping to do more this year with the event overall, but it’s just so tough this year,” Kandee Dilldine said. “We thought about canceling it altogether, but we ultimately came to the decision that we needed to have this for the community.”

“It certainly won’t be as big as we had hoped this year,” Shannon Moore said. “However, it’s keeping the event alive and giving the community something to do and have a fun day.”

Homemade Homegrown will be much like a farmer’s market. The only catch is everything has to be homemade or homegrown locally. The event is free to the public. For more information, please visit the event’s Facebook page.

