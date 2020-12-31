Downtown Books and Coffee announces move to 525 Yampa Ave

Downtown Books and Coffee is moving for the first time since owner Liane Davis-Kling bought the business in 2015. The store will be moving down Yampa Avenue to 525 Yampa Ave.

The space is three times bigger than the store’s current location of 543 Yampa Ave., which was the old Giving Tree building, according to the landlord of the new space, Russ Davis. The move is expected to come in mid-January or February. Davis said that if everything falls into place, the move will happen at the beginning of the new year.

That is something that excites Davis-Kling who will now have more space to spread everything out. Davis-Kling has a shed of books that she will finally be able to get on the shelves for sale. She says that she will bring the entire shed as well as the books in the shed itself.

The front of the current location of Downtown Books and Coffee at 543 Yampa Ave. (Max O’Neill / Craig Press)



“More books, more activities, more programs,” Davis-Kling said, when asked about whether the stock will increase after the move.

One of the most iconic parts of the building is the sign that adorns the top of Davis-Kling’s store, reading, “Downtown Books and Coffee” alongside a stack of books and a coffee cup. The sign will be coming with the shop down the block, Davis-Kling said. All of the books that are regularly stocked will be coming to the new location.

“Are you ready, ‘All of Hank the Cowdog,’ all of ‘If you Take a Mouse to the Movies,’ all of Harry Potter, all of Miss Peregrine’s Children, all of ‘The Hunger Games’ series, all of ‘The Outlander’ series, all of George Martin’s series,” Davis-Kling said. “All of ‘Lord of the Rings,’ and it could go on and on.”

The customers are excited for the move to the new location according to Liane Davis-Kling.

“They’ve been excited, lots of good responses because we are getting more room,” Davis-Kling said.

moneill@craigdailypress.com