Downtown Books and Coffee announces move to 525 Yampa Ave
Owner Liane Davis-Kling announced that the store will be moving in mid-January down the block
Downtown Books and Coffee is moving for the first time since owner Liane Davis-Kling bought the business in 2015. The store will be moving down Yampa Avenue to 525 Yampa Ave.
The space is three times bigger than the store’s current location of 543 Yampa Ave., which was the old Giving Tree building, according to the landlord of the new space, Russ Davis. The move is expected to come in mid-January or February. Davis said that if everything falls into place, the move will happen at the beginning of the new year.
That is something that excites Davis-Kling who will now have more space to spread everything out. Davis-Kling has a shed of books that she will finally be able to get on the shelves for sale. She says that she will bring the entire shed as well as the books in the shed itself.
“More books, more activities, more programs,” Davis-Kling said, when asked about whether the stock will increase after the move.
One of the most iconic parts of the building is the sign that adorns the top of Davis-Kling’s store, reading, “Downtown Books and Coffee” alongside a stack of books and a coffee cup. The sign will be coming with the shop down the block, Davis-Kling said. All of the books that are regularly stocked will be coming to the new location.
“Are you ready, ‘All of Hank the Cowdog,’ all of ‘If you Take a Mouse to the Movies,’ all of Harry Potter, all of Miss Peregrine’s Children, all of ‘The Hunger Games’ series, all of ‘The Outlander’ series, all of George Martin’s series,” Davis-Kling said. “All of ‘Lord of the Rings,’ and it could go on and on.”
The customers are excited for the move to the new location according to Liane Davis-Kling.
“They’ve been excited, lots of good responses because we are getting more room,” Davis-Kling said.
moneill@craigdailypress.com
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Downtown Books and Coffee announces move to 525 Yampa Ave
Owner Liane Davis-Kling announced that the store will be moving in mid-January down the block