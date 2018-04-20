Doug Robinson misses mark in making gubernatorial primary ballot; Victor Mitchell on

DENVER — Mitt Romney's nephew Doug Robinson failed to make the ballot in Colorado's governor's race, a major shakeup in the Republican primary.

The former investment banker did not submit enough valid voter signatures to qualify — falling 22 signatures short in one congressional district, the secretary of state's office announced Friday.

Robinson's campaign said it would challenge the determination in court.

To qualify for the ballot by petition, statewide candidates must gather 1,500 signatures from registered members of their political party in each of Colorado's seven congressional districts.

Robinson submitted 2,092 signatures from the 2nd Congressional District, which stretches from Boulder north to Fort Collins and west toward Steamboat Springs. But 614 were deemed invalid because voter registrations or signatures did not match the official record. The final total left him just shy, with 1,478 valid signatures.

The state allowed the campaign to correct deficiencies under a new law, but it did not resolve the issue.

Recommended Stories For You

His Republican rival, former state Rep. Victor Mitchell, qualified for the ballot. State Treasurer Walker Stapleton and former Parker Mayor Greg Lopez secured a place in the race at the GOP state assembly Saturday.

Read more from The Denver Post.