Don’t Let Fraud Grinches Steal Your Holiday Spirit

The nip of Fall is in the air. Leaves have fallen and snow is dusting our mountaintops. The change in scenery also signals the beginning of the Holiday shopping season. Don’t let the Grinch steal your Holiday spirit by falling prey to online scams. Just as Santa checks his list for those naughty and nice, check your online “dos and don’ts” when shopping online.

The best way to avoid online scams is to avoid online shopping. SHOP LOCAL and avoid the internet. Support local businesses and artists. Shop in-person, share the spirit of the holidays with local shoppers and merchants!

If you shop online, avoid the dupe scam. The scam starts with a recorded message on your phone. The message will use the name of popular online sites such as Apple or Amazon. The message will prey on your security conscience by stating there is an issue with your account or there has been a security breach to your account.

The message will then ask you to press 1 to speak to a company representative or will provide a number to call. This is the Grinch trying to steal your personal information. Outsmart the Grinch. Do NOT press 1. Instead, HANG UP. Do NOT call the number the message provides. And the NUMBER 1 rule this Holiday Season is do NOT give the Grinch any personal information. If you are concerned that there is an issue of your account, search past bills, statements, or trusted website for a credible customer service number.

The sneaky, sinister Grinch will also use bogus websites. Make sure the websites you visit are legit. Recently we discovered a fake Hey Dude Shoes site. The scammer created a fake website by using actual logos and pictures from Hey Dude Shoes but then adding a letter or two to the website address. This led to a bogus site. Instead of purchasing a pair of Hey Dudes, you were paying the Grinch for shoes he had no intention of giving.

For the Grinch to steal your Holiday spirit, he needs access to your personal information. Never give someone remote access to your computer. Do not share the online username and password to your online banking application. Do not sent money to an individual you do not know or to a business acting on behalf of another individual or company.

Contact your bank if you think you are being scammed or have been scammed. Contact us if you are suspicious of an email, a request, or a call you receive. Let us help you protect your personal information and your personal assets.

This column is the product of a collaboration of local bankers representing local branches of Yampa Valley Bank, Bank of Colorado and Bank of the San Juans.