Donnie Quick lands rodeo scholarship to Eastern Wyoming College

Moffat County senior Donnie Quick (right) attempts to drag a steer to the ground in a steer wrestling competition. (Courtesy Photo)



After he graduates from Moffat County High School, senior Donnie Quick will be taking his talents to Eastern Wyoming College on a rodeo scholarship, fulfilling a childhood goal.

Competing in rodeo since he was a young boy, Quick’s specialty is team roping, — in which two people tie up a steer while on horseback — and steer wrestling, in which a participant also on horseback jumps off and grabs a steer dragging it down to the ground in the quickest time possible. Although he prefers steer wrestling, Quick will be doing both for the Lancers.

The activity of throwing the steers down is much easier, Quick said, because he knows the technique that is involved with it.

“I have gone to a couple Tom Carney schools, Steer Wrestling 101, and he taught me that it doesn’t matter how big I am, it’s the technique that’s behind it,” Quick said.

Quick knew that he wanted to be a Lancer, so much so that he only looked at EWC. He also liked the majors that the school offers with an eye towards his future.

“I rodeod in high school with their rodeo coaches,” Quick said. “I got to know them pretty well throughout my rodeo career and I figured that this would be a good place to go and I’ve been wanting to get into the welding program and they have a welding program there. I decided to go tour them last December. It is a really nice college up there and that’s why I decided I wanted to go there.”

Quick started participating in the rodeo through the school system when he was in sixth grade but he has been doing it outside of school since he was a little kid.

The fact that he is going to have to compete without his family in the stands will be a change for Quick and something that he is nervous about.

“It’s gonna be weird without my parents being there to support me but it will be fun. I’ll just go there without my family, them supporting me and traveling with them. But I’m looking forward to making new friends and hopefully going on to pro rodeo,” Quick said.

Quick is excited to get to Torrington and compete with the friends he has made over the course of his high school rodeo career.

The Moffat County senior Quick is set to join a Lancers program that had top five finishers in every event in the fall rodeo season, which ended in October. He is also going to be one of five people that are from the state of Colorado.

moneill@craigdailypress.com