Documents show Moffat County coroner’s budget flat since 2008

CRAIG — The three-way race for Moffat County Coroner has resulted in questions about the budget for that office.

The Craig Press has been working to independently verify claims that the budget has remained the same while fees charged by the only mortuary in the county — Grant Mortuary — have increased.

Documents obtained from the Moffat County Finance Department show that expenditures for the coroner have largely remained steady — with less than $15,000 variance — since 2008, however, documents lack the level of detail needed to verify other claims being made by candidates.





According to documents obtained from Moffat County Director of Finance Mindy Curtis, expenditures for the coroner were as follows.

• 2010 — estimated $100,811

• 2011 — projected $104,805

• 2012 to 2014 — not provided

• 2015 — actual $93,987

• 2016 — actual $107,796

• 2017 — estimated — $101,574

• 2018 — projected $105,747



Incumbent Coroner Kirk McKey, who is running for re-election, has said fees charged to the county by the mortuary for services have increased since Owen Grant sold the business. His claims have been disputed by the mortuary manager and fellow coroner candidate Jessie Arthers.

The mortuary was sold in 2014 to the Allnutt family by Grant, who was also coroner, until term-limits barred him for running for re-election in 2010, when McKey was first elected to the post. The mortuary and other Allnut family properties were sold to Service Corporation International in 2017.

It is not clear from the budget how much the county pays Grant Mortuary or for what services. Curtis was unable to determine if the change in ownership resulted in a change in fees, as her office does not maintain detailed records of the budgets for elected officials. She was also unable to verify the accuracy of McKey’s claims that he is “subsidizing the budget,” as he stated during the June 4 candidate forum.

Copies of the coroner’s budget from 2008 through the projected 2018 budget accompany this story online at CraigDailyPress.com.

Contact Sasha Nelson at 970-875-1794 or snelson@CraigDailyPress.com.