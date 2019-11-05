Documentary screening Nov. 12 at CNCC

A screening of Part 3 of “LaVoy: Dead Man Talking” takes place from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12 in room 185 at Colorado Northwestern Community College, hosted by Bears Ears Tea Party Patriots.

The film is a documentary about LaVoy Finicum, the Arizona rancher killed by the Oregon State Police, in cooperation with the FBI on Jan. 26, 2016 near the end of the occupation of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge.

LaVoy’s widow, Jeannette, will be at the screening to answer questions.

Admission is free.