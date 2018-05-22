Doctor’s Tip: How not to die from Parkinson’s disease

Parkinson’s is the second most common degenerative brain disease, after Alzheimer’s. It affects 1 percent of the population, with around 60,000 new cases in the U.S. every year — mainly people over 55. Men and women are affected equally, as are all ethnic groups. The disease is slowly progressive, and typical symptoms include tremor, rigidity and difficulty initiating movement such as getting up from a chair and walking. Depression and cognitive impairment are common.

Head trauma can result in Parkinson’s, so the disease is relatively common in boxers (remember Muhammad Ali?) and football players. Some people have a genetic propensity to develop the disease, but as is the case with so many diseases, environment determines whether or not these genes are activated. So what can you change in your environment to protect against Parkinson’s?

Dr. Michael Greger in his book “How Not to Die” has a chapter about Parkinson’s, and his website nutritionfacts.org contains additional information. Dr. Greger presents compelling evidence that most cases of Parkinson’s are linked to environmental pollutants, many of which are neurotoxic (damage the brain and sometimes other parts of the nervous system). Some of these harmful chemicals are:

• Arsenic — the primary source is poultry.

• Mercury — the primary source is fish.

• DDT, which has been banned but is still found in meat.

Recommended Stories For You

• PCBs, which have also been banned but are still found in fish, fish oil, eggs, dairy (especially cheese) and meat.

• Dioxins accumulate in the fat of animals including chickens, in eggs, and in farm-raised catfish.

Unfortunately, these toxic chemicals are ubiquitous in our environment and in our bodies, and contribute not only to Parkinson’s but to many other diseases including cancer. Dr. Greger notes that the CDC measures levels of chemical pollutants in thousands of Americans every few years, and for example has found that “the bodies of most women in the United States are contaminated with heavy metals, toxic solvents, endocrine disrupting chemicals, fire retardants, chemicals from plastics, polychlorinated biphenyls (PCPs) and … DDT.” Men have even higher levels of some pollutants than women, and children from neonates on up are affected as well (e.g. DDT is detected in 95 percent of umbilical cord blood samples taken at birth).